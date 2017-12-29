Take a tour of the US Coastguard's only Antarctic ice breaker as it arrives in Lyttelton

The United States' only Antarctic ice breaker has arrived in Lyttelton to take on supplies before heading out to Antarctica next week.

Every year, US Coastguard vessel The Polar Star delivers supplies to McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

The trip can take up to two weeks to cut the 100 kilometre path, breaking through ice more than six-metres thick.

The Polar Star is the third US Government ship to visit in the last year, this is after no US ships visited for decades, following New Zealand's nuclear-free stance.