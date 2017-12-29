 

Take a tour of the US Coastguard's only Antarctic ice breaker as it arrives in Lyttelton

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

The United States' only Antarctic ice breaker has arrived in Lyttelton to take on supplies before heading out to Antarctica next week.

US Navy vessels have only returned to our ports in the past year, after decades of absence due to NZ’s nuclear free stance.
Every year, US Coastguard vessel The Polar Star delivers supplies to McMurdo Station in Antarctica.

The trip can take up to two weeks to cut the 100 kilometre path, breaking through ice more than six-metres thick.

The Polar Star is the third US Government ship to visit in the last year, this is after no US ships visited for decades, following New Zealand's nuclear-free stance.

The Coastguard vessel's crew members will join restoration efforts on the Port Hills before heading out onto the ice on Tuesday.

Kate Nicol-Williams

