Take a computer-generated look at the proposed new alternative route to the slip-prone Manawatū Gorge

A computer generated look at the indicative route for the new State Highway 3 replacement for the Manawatū Gorge road has been released by the NZ Transport Agency.

Project Manager Lonnie Dalzell says the final design hasn’t been confirmed.

The indicative route sees the new road run from near the western entry of the closed SH3 gorge route, cross the Ruahine Ranges north of the Gorge, and reconnect to SH3 at Woodville.

The old route is closed indefinitely due to the risk of slips and instability.

“It provides a visualisation which gives people an idea where the road will go over the Ruahine Ranges and a feel for what it might look like,” Mr Dalzell says.

“Great progress is being made on the new road, as well as this sneak peek, the project team has recently completed geotechnical investigations along the proposed corridor of the replacement route.”

Mr Dalzell said the project team had completed geotechnical investigations along the proposed route.

“A total of 15 boreholes (the deepest being 50 metres) yielded 530 metres of core samples which have now been sent to the lab for testing. The ground core samples will provide further understanding of the area and key information for the project as we refine our knowledge and continue the investigation of the proposed corridor.”