Take a computer-generated look at the proposed new alternative route to the slip-prone Manawatū Gorge

A computer generated look at the indicative route for the new State Highway 3 replacement for the Manawatū Gorge road has been released by the NZ Transport Agency.

Project Manager Lonnie Dalzell says the final design hasn’t been confirmed.

The indicative route sees the new road run from near the western entry of the closed SH3 gorge route, cross the Ruahine Ranges north of the Gorge, and reconnect to SH3 at Woodville.

The old route is closed indefinitely due to the risk of slips and instability. 

“It provides a visualisation which gives people an idea where the road will go over the Ruahine Ranges and a feel for what it might look like,” Mr Dalzell says.

“Great progress is being made on the new road, as well as this sneak peek, the project team has recently completed geotechnical investigations along the proposed corridor of the replacement route.”

Mr Dalzell said the project team had completed geotechnical investigations along the proposed route.

“A total of 15 boreholes (the deepest being 50 metres) yielded 530 metres of core samples which have now been sent to the lab for testing. The ground core samples will provide further understanding of the area and key information for the project as we refine our knowledge and continue the investigation of the proposed corridor.”


The NZ Transport Agency has released a look at the indicative route for the new State Highway 3, though the road is yet to be confirmed. Source: NZTA
Watch: 'Huge black trail of smoke' coming from large factory fire in Lower Hutt

A large fire has broken out in a factory in Lower Hutt, near Wellington

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has told 1 NEWS that firefighters are battling a very large blaze at a two-story chair wholesaler in Gracefield.

Black smoke coming from Hutt Valley factory fire
Black smoke coming from Hutt Valley factory fire Source: 1 NEWS

A dozen trucks are at the scene, including specialist support.

Fire received the call-out at 6:09am.

No people or surrounding properties are at any risk at this stage.

"There is a huge black trail of smoke drifting across the harbour," said TVNZ 1's Breakfast reporter Michael Cropp, who is at the scene.

Hutt Park Rd is closed. 

Smoke coming from Hutt Valley factory fire
Smoke coming from Hutt Valley factory fire Source: 1 NEWS

Dark black smoke is coming from the site in Gracefield, near Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
Breakfast
Just after 8am tomorrow, New Zealanders living in southern parts of the country will get the chance to see a selenelion - a rare eclipse.

Professor Richard Easther from the University of Auckland explained to TVNZ1’s Breakfast that a selenelion occurs when the moon is in Earth’s shadow but can still be seen from Earth.

Professor Easther agreed that the occurrence sounds impossible given that the sun, Earth and moon must be in a straight line but it occurs “because the light from the sun is bent a little bit by the Earth’s atmosphere, particularly when it’s close to the horizon.”

“The tricky thing is that every day the sun rises a little bit earlier and sets a little bit later that it really does.

“So that means the moon is kind of jacked up a little bit in the sky relative to where it is and the sun likewise is peeping up over the horizon a little early.

“It gives you a couple of minutes when both of them will be in the sky at the same time.”

Professor Easther said the eclipse will be visible in southern parts of the South Island and the moon will appear a deep red for those able to see it.

“On one horizon, you’d see the rising sun and on the other you would see the eclipsed moon which means that it would be deep red because it’s only seeing the light that comes through the Earth’s atmosphere,” he said.

“For that you should be in a place that has a good view of both the eastern and western horizon.

“The eclipse is visible over the whole world, the fact that it’s going to be visible in Otago or in the South Island is special to that eclipse.”

The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country. Source: Breakfast
