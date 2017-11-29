Swimmers warned away from Wellington's Hutt River due to risk of swallowing potentially fatal algae

Swimmers are being warned to stay out of the Hutt River below Kaitoke due to the risk of swallowing a potentially fatal toxic algae that has bloomed due to the warm, dry weather.

Greater Wellington Regional Council and Regional Public Health released the warning today, along with drone footage showing the long dark swathes of the algae lurking under the Hutt River's waters.

"Hot weather, warm water and a lack of rain in the last two weeks have made conditions ideal for the native algae to suddenly bloom," Greater Wellington environmental scientist Dr Mark Heath said in a statement today.

"This means pieces of algae are breaking off rocks and floating downriver in much larger quantities than usual, and this has become a risk to swimmers as well as dogs.

"Even very small amounts of toxic algae, if swallowed, can cause serious illness and - although unlikely - can potentially be fatal. Usually algal mats are in limited quantities and easily avoided by swimmers, so there is a low risk of actually swallowing one," he said.

The Council is also encouraging dog owners to keep their animals away from the river over fears they may swallow the toxic algae.

"The most likely symptoms of algal poisoning are nausea, vomiting, numbness, tingling, muscle twitches, shaking, weakness, breathing difficulties and, although unlikely, potentially convulsions and loss of consciousness.

"These symptoms would usually occur soon after exposure," says Dr Jill McKenzie of Regional Public Health.