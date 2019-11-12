TODAY |

Is swearing the secret to a great gym workout? New research suggests it is

New research out of an English university says that swearing can help us get that little bit more out of a gym session.

The man behind the research from Keele University, Richard Stephens, explained to Seven Sharp how getting colourful with your language might help when getting those gains.

"We did an exercise called the 'Windgate Task' where people are on an exercise bike pedalling away and then we drop a huge amount of resistance on them, so they have to power through it for 30 seconds.

"One of our studies shows that swearing allows people to produce more power in that task."

Mr Stephens says swearing can also help when coping with pain.

Seven Sharp's Lucas de Jong tested the research out himself at an Auckland gym in the video above.

New research out of the UK suggests it just might be. Source: Seven Sharp
