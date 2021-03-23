Survivor bravely confronts former Dilworth assistant principal who sexually abused him

The only man to have pleaded guilty to the historical sex abuse charges linked to Dilworth School has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Ian Wilson, jailed for indecently assaulting five boys at Dilworth School. Source: 1 NEWS

69-year-old Ian Wilson, a former assistant principal at the Auckland boys’ school, indecently assaulted five boys between the 1970s and 1990s.

He’s among nine men who were charged with abuse in relation to the school.

A survivor of Wilson’s grooming, Neil Harding, who spoke in court today, asked his former teacher if he remembered him.

“That day has come Mr Wilson. You’re sitting there and I’m sitting here,” Harding said.

“Did you not consider I would grow up and remember your actions?”

Crown Prosecutor Jacob Barry read statements from two other victims.

One detailing how Wilson sexually assaulted him several times a week, for several years.

“I’ve had problems sleeping since I was 11 years old," the statement said.

“Wilson threatened to kill himself if I told anyone.

“Financially, emotionally, mentally, socially, Ian Wilson and in lots of ways, Dilworth School changed my life and sent me in a direction that most anyone would fail at."

It can also be revealed Mr Wilson was convicted of sexual assault linked to Dilworth School in 1997.

The court today lifted suppression of his name over that case.

Defence lawyer Steve Cullen told the court Wilson did not oppose that, saying it was “right and proper [name suppression] be revoked”.

Wilson sat quietly in the dock today, with eyes down for most of the sentencing and he was the only person in the court wearing a facemask.