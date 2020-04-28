Survey finds Kiwis want an unrushed, considered decision on moving to Level 2

The majority of Kiwis want an unrushed and considered decision before the country moves to Alert Level 2, a new survey has revealed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The survey of 1151 respondents compiled by Horizon Research found during the first three days at Level 3, a combined 88 per cent of people think “we shouldn’t rush into it” or “we should make a considered decision based on trends”.

Twenty-three per cent say their view depends on what the conditions are for Level 2, 13 per cent say the move “can’t come soon enough” while five per cent want to exit Level 3 with no restrictions at all.

Most people were of the opinion that decisions going forward should be based on trends in the data.

'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern

Compliance to Government directives remains high with 98 per cent saying they are sticking to the rules, indicating a strong nationwide commitment to managing the Covid-19 threat.

Amid reports and complaints about people breaching Level 3 rules, and large numbers returning to work and engaging in contactless shopping, compliance with restrictions remained extremely high.