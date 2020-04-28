TODAY |

Survey finds Kiwis want an unrushed, considered decision on moving to Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

The majority of Kiwis want an unrushed and considered decision before the country moves to Alert Level 2, a new survey has revealed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On April 28 New Zealand took a small step towards life as we once knew it before Covid-19 lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

The survey of 1151 respondents compiled by Horizon Research found during the first three days at Level 3, a combined 88 per cent of people think “we shouldn’t rush into it” or “we should make a considered decision based on trends”.

Twenty-three per cent say their view depends on what the conditions are for Level 2, 13 per cent say the move “can’t come soon enough” while five per cent want to exit Level 3 with no restrictions at all.

Most people were of the opinion that decisions going forward should be based on trends in the data.

'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern

Compliance to Government directives remains high with 98 per cent saying they are sticking to the rules, indicating a strong nationwide commitment to managing the Covid-19 threat.

Amid reports and complaints about people breaching Level 3 rules, and large numbers returning to work and engaging in contactless shopping, compliance with restrictions remained extremely high.

The results indicate around 35,900 adults were not complying during the first three days of Level 3, while an estimated 3,532,600 were.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Govt announces six new Covid-19 cases, death of 'real Kiwi bloke' from Rosewood Rest Home
2
Survey finds Kiwis want an unrushed, considered decision on moving to Level 2
3
NZ restaurateurs struggling through Covid-19 restrictions call out influencers looking for freebies
4
Body of Wellington man found after missing for over a month
5
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
24:00

Inside Parliament: How NZ is 'beating the crap' out of Covid-19
01:08

Air NZ gets some wind under its wings, signs partnership with Govt to be part of $330m cargo scheme

NASA begs spectators to stay home as first astronauts launch from US soil in nearly a decade
01:37

The varying lockdowns of Australia: How each state is easing - or retaining - Covid-19 restrictions