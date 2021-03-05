'Surreal' - First images appear to show tsunami waves reaching Tokomaru Bay

Footage of what appears to be tsunami waves reaching Tokomaru Bay on the East Coast of New Zealand have been posted on social media.

Claudia Maaka posted the footage this morning on a hill away from the coast.

“There it is whanau. Oh gosh!” Claudia can be heard saying as the waves roll in.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Claudia says watching the waves come in was "surreal". She says no major waves have occurred since then.

An alert message to evacuate and move to higher ground for people in parts of the North Island was sent out this morning following a powerful earthquake near the Kermadec Islands this morning.