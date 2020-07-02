TODAY |

'Surprising' list of free apprenticeships on offer as Covid-19 response scheme begins

Source:  1 NEWS

If you ever wanted to become a tradie, now's the perfect time - the Government has made learning a trade free as of this week.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee went to check out what’s on offer. Source: Seven Sharp

And in a month's time, they'll start subsidising apprentices' wages to encourage employers to keep apprentices on.

The programme will see the Government paying employers up to $16,000 per apprentice.

But it's not just your traditional trades either - there are some surprising apprenticeships up for grabs.

Alongside the traditional building and engineering, also available are apprenticeships in hairdressing, barbering or beauty, agriculture or horticulture, tourism and sports or fitness.

"When I was a teenager trades were seen as something you did when you hadn't made it," Education Minister Chris Hipkins told Seven Sharp.

"Actually there are people in the trades now who are earning more than people with degrees. They start earning good money early on, they have no student loan, I think those perceptions are shifting."

Click here for more information on the Government's free apprenticeship programme.

New Zealand
Employment
Education
Coronavirus Pandemic
