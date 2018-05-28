 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Supporting Climate Change Commission 'the right thing' to do - National leader Simon Bridges

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National Party leader Simon Bridges explained why the National Party have changed their tune on the establishment of a Climate Change Commission, saying it was "the right thing" to do. 

Corin Dann with this extended interview with National Party leader Simon Bridges.
Source: Q+A

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Mr Bridges said National decided to give their support to the Commission as it was "about demonstrating some leadership, even from Opposition, and doing what we think is the right thing, and providing some certainty, frankly where there's not a lot of certainty at the moment". 

Host Corin Dann asked if climate change was the nuclear free issue of Mr Bridges' generation. 

"I wouldn't go that far," Mr Bridges said. "Is it the most significant environmental issue, is it an important long-term issue that we need to deal with, and deal with seriously and provide certainty on? Yes."

 He said the National Party have agreed to an "enduring, bi-partisan, framework for climate change" in creating the independent climate commission, "that will provide advice to every Government over the next 30-40 years". 

"That required us to step up and say 'yeah, we think this is important'."

Mr Bridges said the previous Government "did a fair bit" to tackle climate change.

The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

Source: 1 NEWS

"But really what we're saying, is we're stepping up on the framework."

He said the Government is currently consulting on three climate change targets, and the National Party will evaluate the situation based on science, economic and other influences. 

"On agriculture, we are not saying today it should face additional costs," he said in terms of a Carbon Zero 2050 target. "I think there's some scientific questions about CO2 versus methane that needs to be addressed, there's effective ability to mitigate when we're already the most efficient producers in the world."

"We don't want to see real costs imposed on hardworking Kiwi households overnight, but what we will do, just like this Government as well, is we'll take the advice from the Climate Commission, we'll be accountable in terms of how we'll decide on that advice."

"It's a bit like oil and gas, why do it now when all you would do is send that producing offshore, but we may well sign up to it in the future." 

Related

Politics

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern shares picture of weekly 'highlight' one day before her first baby is due

00:36
2
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

01:02
3
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

'The game isn't black and white' - Steve Hansen proposes changes after match-turning red card costs France

00:41
4
The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.

Jordie Barrett 'a little bit worried' for brother Beauden after mid-air clash

5

Rare, venomous sea snake pays a visit to Tauranga marina

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 