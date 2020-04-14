Support package for tertiary students whose learning has been interrupted by coronavirus revealed

A tertiary support package is on the way for students impacted by Covid-19, increasing course-related cost loans and ensuring loan payments continue for students who are unable to continue study online during the lockdown.

The course-related cost loan limit will be increased from $1000 to $2000 temporarily.

Changes will also be made to give some students partial fee refunds due to discontinued courses and to ensure the Fees Free tertiary entitlement for students unable to complete their course this year is not impacted.

The cost of the package is $35 million in operating funding and $98 million in capital expenditure.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the virus was causing students to face "additional personal costs associated with study in a different way while having fewer opportunities to work to support their study".

Support payments for students who cannot study on-line up to eight weeks will also be continued.

"Today’s package means students who cannot access their courses on-line will continue to receive their student loan payments as normal throughout the four-week lockdown period, and for up to four weeks afterwards," Mr Hipkins said.