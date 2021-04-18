Sunday investigates the recently banned live animal export industry

It's an industry that's worth $100 million a year and this week the Government announced it would be banning it.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Government has given the process of ending live animal exports a two-year "transition period” which Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor says is “fair” for traders.

Read more here Exclusive: Government set to announce end to live animal exports

Live animal exports was thrust into the spotlight last year when the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in the East China Sea after leaving Napier, killing 6000 cattle and two New Zealand men aboard the ship.

Now, inside footage of a live cattle shipment that left Napier earlier this month has now been revealed.

Sunday examines why tens of thousands more animals will be sent to China before the process is stopped completely.