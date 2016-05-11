 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Summer gets off to scorching start in Christchurch

share

Source:

NZN

The first few days of summer has seen the sun come out in Christchurch with temperatures hitting 30C.

Christchurch (file picture).

Christchurch (file picture).

Source: istock.com

A maximum of 31C is expected today, while Dunedin isn't far behind with 29C.

Meteorologist Brian Mercer says these temperatures aren't unusual for the start of summer, but the average temperature for Canterbury at this time usually sits about 21C.

The warm weather is expected to stick around Canterbury for four more days, while the region is becoming accustomed to sunshine with no rain in more than a month.

The North Island hasn't reached the same high temperatures, but Masterton was the warmest on Saturday with 27C and Hastings at 25.9C.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: NZ slowly building big lead in first innings at tea, Taylor falls just short of record-equalling ton

2
Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

01:57
3
Mr Brash believes learning Maori Language is "not of value" to him.

'Why not learn a language that would actually be useful to you?' - Don Brash stands firmly against schools teaching te reo


4
Katrin Jakobsdottir leader of the Left Green Movement after casting her ballot, during the general election in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Meet Iceland's Jacinda Ardern - new left-green party leader comes to power

01:15
5
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

Al Jazeera questions NZ police for 'bragging about its diversity' in viral recruitment video

00:30
A 28th Test half-century from Taylor drove New Zealand’s charge on day two in Wellington.

LIVE: NZ slowly building big lead in first innings at tea, Taylor falls just short of record-equalling ton

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the first Test match between New Zealand and the West Indies in Wellington.

Team NZ's Peter Burling, 36th Americas Cup Protocol Announcement at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, Auckland. 29 September 2017. Copyright Image: William Booth / www.photosport.nz

Team New Zealand exclude Peter Burling from Halberg Awards nominations

Burling will not be among the candidates for Sportsman of the Year, due to the wishes of his team.

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out.

Concerns raised over Taser use on mentally ill following police report

Mental Health Foundation is concerned about the disproportionate use of police force on people with mental health issues.

A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Failed rubbish tip rescue peeves rescuers forced to send helicopter to investigate

The alert come from the Whitby area in Auckland.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 