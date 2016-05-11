Summer gets off to scorching start in Christchurch

The first few days of summer has seen the sun come out in Christchurch with temperatures hitting 30C.

Christchurch (file picture). Source: istock.com

A maximum of 31C is expected today, while Dunedin isn't far behind with 29C.

Meteorologist Brian Mercer says these temperatures aren't unusual for the start of summer, but the average temperature for Canterbury at this time usually sits about 21C.

The warm weather is expected to stick around Canterbury for four more days, while the region is becoming accustomed to sunshine with no rain in more than a month.