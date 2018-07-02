 

Students safely home after school lockdowns in Hamilton and Bay of Plenty, police speaking to person of interest over one incident

Students from Hillcrest High School and Te Puke High School have been sent home after being placed in lockdown for much of the day.

The school went into lockdown this morning after "information of concern" was received by police.
Source: 1 NEWS

A Facebook post was made by Hillcrest High School in Hamilton outlining their lockdown began at 1pm.

A police spokesman said police were called to Hillcrest High School around 12:15pm to a "report of information of concern being received".

An update on the Hillcrest High School's Facebook page says the school went into lockdown and subsequently carried out a staggered evacuation, as a result of a bomb threat.

The emergency was dealt with without further incident.

Te Puke High School in the Bay of Plenty was also in lockdown according to police.

Police say they were called to Te Puke High School at 10:17am after receiving information of concern.

Police have left Hillcrest High School but are still at the scene at Te Puke High School and are speaking to a person of interest about today's incident.

No charges have been laid and both events are being treated as separate incidents.

