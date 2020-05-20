TODAY |

Students in Level 4 unable to go to normal school eligible for extra credits

Mei Heron, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Education has clarified any student trapped within the Auckland boundary and unable to go to their normal school will be eligible for extra credits and benefits.

School classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

Year 11 student Ryan Higgins told 1News he was originally told by his school this was not possible as it was the school that needed to be in Alert Level 4 or 3 for 20 days, not the student.

He lives near the southern edge of the Auckland boundary and was denied an exemption to go to his usual Waikato high school.

The Government announced on Thursday all students can now get Learning Recognition Credits because schools were disrupted by 16 days of alert level restrictions.

Kids stuck in Level 4 watch as peers head back to class

Each student will get an extra credit for every five credits earned, and NCEA Level 1 students can get up to eight credits while those at Level 2 or 3 can receive up to six.

Credits are increased if students have experienced an additional four or more days of school closures due to building issues or natural disasters. These students also qualify for changes to endorsements and University Entrance.

The Ministry said "exemptions will continue to be available for students who are unable to attend school physically due to their place of residence being under Alert Level 3 or 4".

Mei Heron
