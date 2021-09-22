Struggling South Island businesses want clarity about future Covid restrictions

South Island events businesses are struggling with Alert Level 2 gathering restrictions, and they’re pleading for more clarity from the Government about how Covid-19 restrictions can be eased.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Musician Stan Walker is among those having to pause his gigs next week, with promoters saying Alert Level 2 was proving to be too uncertain with gatherings limited to 100. That's up from a previous gathering limit of 50 amid the Delta outbreak centred in Auckland.

Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of Venues Ōtautahi, said the company had 103 events planned between now and Christmas.

“We can do about 10 if these current restrictions were to remain in place,” she said.

Venues Ōtautahi, one of the largest venue operators in the South Island, have had to lay off more than half of its staff.

“Because we know events return quickly, we have to maintain our key talent, we have to maintain our ability to return,” Harvie-Teare said.

“But, because we don't know when that return is and what that return might look like, that makes it really, really challenging.”

Meanwhile, business leaders like Canterbury Chamber of Commerce’s Leann Watson are calling for more certainty from the Government.

She wanted the Government to say what Kiwis and businesses needed to do to be able to re-open New Zealand’s borders.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged people wanted certainty.