Stronger border measures under 'very active consideration' - Dr Ashley Bloomfield

A decision on compulsory quarantine at New Zealand's border is under "very active consideration".

Source: Breakfast

That's what Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told the special committee of MPs that scrutinise the Government's Covid-19 response today.

At the moment not all of those returning to New Zealand are put into quarantine facilities, but all are required to isolate for 14 days.

As of yesterday, there was 67 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 1106.

Dr Bloomfield said of that number, 43 per cent of total cases have a direct link over overseas travel, 38 per cent are close contacts of other confirmed cases and two per cent classified as community transmission.

"When will we see quarantine at the border?" National Party leader and chair of the epidemic select committee Simon Bridges asked today.

"It’s under very active consideration," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Clearly both now in alert level four and going back to three, it is important that we are not importing further cases into the country."

Health Minister David Clark said there was work underway to "look at further options" at strengthening border measures.

He said there was a drop in positive cases entering the country.

"This is a vulnerable area and if we can eliminate the virus coming in... that will make a significant difference."

The vast majority of Kiwis understood and complied with the lockdown rules, but there were "some reports" that were "deeply concerning".

Yesterday, Dr Bloomfield told TVNZ1's Breakfast that there were "very strict processes at the border and there's many fewer people coming through the border".

"That doesn't mean we aren't constantly looking at how we could make that even stronger or better."

Currently, of the people who are still able to return to New Zealand, all are screened for the virus.

If those returning have symptoms they will be tested and placed in isolation in an approved facility. If they are not symptomatic but have no place to self-isolate they will also go to an approved facility.

If they are unable to be transported home within New Zealand without self-isolating, they will also go into a facility.