TODAY |

Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Southland

A strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake has struck in Fiordland tonight and more than 6,800 people have reported feeling the tremor.

GeoNet says the quake at 10.35pm was centred 15 kilometres north of Milford Sound at a depth of 12 kilometres.

It says the earthquake was felt widely throughout the South Island and lower North Island.

A small number of people reported feeling extreme or severe shaking. About 1000 people felt it as strong or moderate while most felt it as light or weak movement.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS they had not received any callouts related to the quake, about half an hour after it occurred.

Southland Civil Defence said the Milford Fire and Emergency team was activated and was investigating, but Civil Defence had no reports of any damage or injuries.

The quake was originally reported by GeoNet as 6.2 magnitude and later 6.3 before it was reviewed to 5.5.

"GNS have downgraded this to a 5.5, things are calming down a little in Milford - everyone a little shaken up, but OK," Civil Defence said.

GNS said it has located more than 10 aftershocks and this is normal following an event of this size.

A stock photo of a recording of an earthquake's seismic waves
More From
New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.
Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
nurse rest home car elderly hospital
Rest home nurse breached code of rights after failing to perform CPR on patient who died of choking
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Wakaito Hospital

Waikato Hospital 'almost gridlocked', patients turned away
00:39
The Mowbray family has climbed the ladder by $2 billion in one year to spot number five.

NBR Rich List sees toy tycoons hit spot number five, grow wealth by $2 billion
04:47
Josh and Kendall Macdonald are celebrating one very busy year, so Hilary Barry popped along to help.

Four times the love: Timaru quads celebrate first birthday
02:52
A former neo-Nazi gang member, a knife-wielding bank robber and Black Power affiliate wanted over a hit-and-run are in the police’s sights.

Christchurch police resource stretched - hunting three fugitives on the run