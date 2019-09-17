TODAY |

The street where the most parking tickets are issued revealed

Parking tickets are one of the most universally hated symbols of modern living, but not all towns and cities have it the same.

Seven Sharp has crunched the numbers and can reveal the most heavily ticketed streets in New Zealand.

So, which street has the most potent penchant for parking punishment?

As it turns out, it's Featherston Street in Wellington with 8482 tickets issued in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Camp Street in Queenstown comes in second with 7380 tickets issued and Auckland's Princes Street gets the bronze at 7061.

People Seven Sharp spoke to on Featherston Street today were not surprised by the news. Many guessing that either Featherston Street or Lambton Quay would be the country leader.

Other notable streets include Cambridge Terrace in Christchurch with 4678 tickets and Moray Place in Dunedin with 4744 so far this year.

Make sure you pay extra attention when parking in these streets in the future.

We found the top three streets where you definitely should abide by the parking rules. Source: Seven Sharp
