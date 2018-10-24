Stranger tries to abduct child walking to school in South Auckland

Police are seeking the help of the public after an attempted abduction of a child on their way to school in South Auckland this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Police received a report this morning of an incident where an unknown man has grabbed a child’s hand, while the child was walking to school with their parent on Hall Avenue, Favona at around 9.15am," Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan of Counties Manukau Police told 1 NEWS.

He said the child was not harmed and police have spoken to the parent and the school concerned.

Following the incident, the man then fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Police are now following up inquiries.

On the Favona Primary School Facebook page the incident has been described as an "attempted abduction of a young child on their way to school with a parent."

The school is advising parents via the Facebook page to pick up and drop off their children following the incident.

"We want to do everything we can to keep our children safe, so please pick your children up and drop them off, if possible.

"We will be telling all children who are waiting to be picked up at the end of the day to wait inside the school grounds, for their safety.

"The best place to pick up your child if they will have to wait for you, is from the school hall carpark," the post said.