The storm by numbers: Which areas got the most rain and the strongest winds

MetService have released the numbers from the storm that wreaked havoc in the last couple of days.

Kerikeri felt it the most on Thursday, with 82mm of rain in 24 hours, followed by Rotorua with 75mm and Whitianga with 66mm of rain.

Thursday also saw 161km/h winds in Kaeo and 128km/h winds at Marsden Point.

On Friday, Gisborne was subjected to 30mm of rain in one hour, while at Wellington Airport there was 15.2mm of rain in one hour.

The weather is still in force in parts of the country, with eight metre waves in the Cook Strait today and strong winds hitting some areas.

Mt Kaukau in Wellington saw 142km/h winds today, while Len Bons Bay in Banks Peninsula, Canterbury, had 124km/h winds.

A Metservice spokesperson told 1 NEWS that the gusts in Kaeo were the highest recorded during the storm and that the majority of the North Island (except the Manawatu and Kapiti regions) experienced between 50mm – 200mm of rain.