Storm-lashed Taranaki residents told to brace for more wild weather

Taranaki residents are being warned to be prepared for more wild weather following a destructive thunderstorm which saw tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail cause damage in the north and south.
Sergeant Shane Hurliman of New Plymouth Police said weather has been “extremely changeable” in the region today.
“Be on alert for changeable weather conditions, we appreciate that not everyone is able to batten down the hatches so to speak, as far as trampolines, barbeques, outdoor furniture is concerned but we would certainly urge anyone who has those items outside to try and secure them,” he said.
A MetService spokesperson estimated the tornadoes reached the lowest measure, or EF0, on the Enhanced Fujita tornado scale and that winds were up to 140 kilometres per hour.
Kotare resident Ivan Hobbs described the tornado’s arrival as unbelievable.
“The noise of the thing was something terrific," he told 1 NEWS.
“I looked up and then it just hit the window, bang, like that,” he said.
Power outages to around 850 homes have been restored.
More than 180 lightning strikes were recorded in Taranaki since midnight by NIWA, a spokesperson said.
A tornado was reported to have caused damage in Taranaki a month ago.