Storm-lashed Taranaki residents told to brace for more wild weather

Kate Nicol-Williams
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Taranaki residents are being warned to be prepared for more wild weather following a destructive thunderstorm which saw tornadoes and golf ball-sized hail cause damage in the north and south.

Sergeant Shane Hurliman of New Plymouth Police said weather has been “extremely changeable” in the region today.

Bell Block resident John Bamford said it was over and done in less than five seconds – but left lasting results. Source: 1 NEWS

“Be on alert for changeable weather conditions, we appreciate that not everyone is able to batten down the hatches so to speak, as far as trampolines, barbeques, outdoor furniture is concerned but we would certainly urge anyone who has those items outside to try and secure them,” he said.

A MetService spokesperson estimated the tornadoes reached the lowest measure, or EF0, on the Enhanced Fujita tornado scale and that winds were up to 140 kilometres per hour.

Read more: 'The wife got chucked against the house' - Taranaki man says tornado sounded 'like a bloody train'

Kotare resident Ivan Hobbs described the tornado’s arrival as unbelievable.

Ivan Hobbs and his wife think they were lucky to avoid more serious damage. Source: 1 NEWS

“The noise of the thing was something terrific," he told 1 NEWS.

“I looked up and then it just hit the window, bang, like that,” he said.

Power outages to around 850 homes have been restored.

The twister caused a bid of damage to a farm at Otakeho. Source: Richard Walker

More than 180 lightning strikes were recorded in Taranaki since midnight by NIWA, a spokesperson said.

A tornado was reported to have caused damage in Taranaki a month ago.

A severe thunderstorm ripped through Taranaki today, with tornados and giant hail storms damaging property and cutting power. Source: 1 NEWS
