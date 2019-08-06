TODAY |

Stock exchange operator NZX halts trading early following offshore cyber attack

Source:  1 NEWS

Stock exchange operator NZX halted trading its cash markets early this afternoon after an offshore cyber attack oversaturated its network with high internet traffic.

File picture. Source: Supplied

Trading was stopped at approximately 3.57pm after it experienced a "volumetric distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack" which impacted its system connectivity, Spark and NZX said today in a joint statement.

The attack "aims to disrupt service by saturating a network with significant volumes of internet traffic," the statement read.

"The attack was able to be mitigated and connectivity has now been restored for NZX."

It comes as the S&P/NZX 50 Index closed today at 11,993.18 points, up 0.6 per cent.

