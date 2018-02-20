Steven Joyce confirms he will stand for the National Party leadership - 'It's time to stand up'

Steven Joyce will contest the National Party leadership.

The former Finance Minister confirmed the news on NewstalkZB today.

Mr Joyce said he's had "a large number of colleagues" who've wanted him to stand for the leadership.

"It's time to step up he said."

In a Tweet Mr Joyce said: 'I am a passionate believer in how successful New Zealand can be if we choose positive forward looking policies. Thanks to all those who have encouraged me."