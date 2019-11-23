Stephen Colbert's series could bring more tourists to NZ shores, experts say

Popular American late-night host Stephen Colbert has been showcasing our country to millions around the globe in his five-part series based in New Zealand.

The final installment of Colbert's visit down under in Queenstown screened last night in the United States. Each episode has been reaching roughly three million viewers a night.

Experts believe the high-profile segments could see more tourists heading for New Zealand shores.

Marketing expert Sommer Kapitan said the episodes have had a huge reach.

"We also have 6.9 million worldwide viewers on YouTube, and of those 1.6 million tuned in on Youtube alone to the very first episode when he hung out with Jacinda Ardern - that's a huge reach," Ms Kapitan said.

"We know he is hugely popular in the states and we know that Stephen Colbert has got big reach and high appeal so you know we are confident but its great to see thats actually turning into interest," said Rene De Monchy, Director of Commercial Tourism NZ.

There has been a decline in the amount of tourists heading to New Zealand.

However, after the first show alone there was a 300 per cent increase in the number of Americans searching New Zealand on Google.

"The more he talks about New Zealand and says he loves it, the more you kinda think you like New Zealand too," Ms Kapitan said.

Tourism New Zealand put $100,000 of taxpayer money into Stephen Colbert's trip, but it's believed it was money was well spent.