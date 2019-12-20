Stay out of the harbour, Wellington warned as wastewater tunnel collapses

A collapsed wastewater tunnel has sent sewage spilling into Wellington Harbour, prompting a warning for locals.

People should stay out of the water and avoid any waterfront splash zones, Wellington Water warns.

Likely discharge points for the sewage are near the dive platform and Whairepo lagoon.

Residents and office workers in the inner city are asked to minimise their water usage to reduce the load on the network and size of the overflow.

The wastewater tunnel beneath Willis and Dixon streets collapsed this morning and has now been made safe, with Wellington Water investigating the blockage.