State Highway 5 closed after truck and trailer flip near Napier

Part of State Highway Five north of Napier has been forced to shut after a truck and its trailer flipped in the early hours of this morning.

Source: File image

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 4.40am, closing the road between Glengarry and Hill roads.

While no one was injured in the crash, SH5 is expected to stay shut for some time while the scene is cleared.

Heavy vehicles such as trucks will need to find alternative routes, while light vehicles will be diverted down Seafield Rd.