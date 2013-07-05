State Highway 1 re-open after crash left truck overhanging bridge near Levin

A truck that was left hanging over a bridge near Levin following an accident has been cleared, allowing State Highway 1 to re-open.

The crash happened on the Manakau Rail Overbridge, between Otaki and Levin, at about 8am on Monday.

The truck was stuck partially hanging over the rail bridge and a heavy haulage truck was needed to tow it off.

The driver of the southbound car was airlifted to Palmerston North hospital in a critical condition.

Police suggest motorists still consider delaying their travel, given there will be delays.



