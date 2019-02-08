TODAY |

State of Emergency lifted for Pigeon Valley three weeks after Tasman fire started

The State of Emergency for Nelson's Pigeon Valley has been lifted three weeks after the fires began, threatening homes, people and animals within the region.

Mayor Richard Kempton said a decision was made to allow for the State of Emergency to expire, and a notice of transition to recovery has been issued, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said in a statement.

But Civil Defence controller Roger Ball warned the risk of another fire sparking in the region is still high.

"We have confidence that the situation has been contained and is under control based on the efforts of Fire Emergency New Zealand personnel. However, the fire risk across the entire Nelson region is extreme, increasing the chance of a single spark creating a large fire," Mr Ball said.

Residents should remain vigilant, to stop and think, and to call 111 if they notice any signs of fire or suspicious activity, Fire and Emergency area commander Grant Haywood added.

Residents undertaking any outdoor activity have been asked to consider the urgency of their work over fears it could create a spark, such as where metal could strike metal or stone, including mowing grass, using firearms or grinding, welding or metal cutting.

If the activities cannot wait until there has been considerable rain, emergency services said the tasks should be timed for early in the morning with calm, cool temperatures.

All residents with livestock should make contact with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on 0800 327 646 for information and offers of grazing and feed, MPI's Paul Soper said.

An outreach programme carried out by Red Cross and Rural Support Trust will take place from Thursday, February 28, through to Sunday, March 3, for visiting residents in affected valleys.

More information is available on their Facebook page.

Around 1200 residents from Wakefield, about 30 minutes from Nelson, have left their homes. Source: 1 NEWS
