'Stand at Dawn' to remember the fallen this Anzac Day amid Covid-19 pandemic

Commemorating Anzac Day will take on a new look for the country this year, with no dawn services, parades or civic gatherings.

But we can still do our part to remember the fallen through an RSA initiative called ‘Stand at Dawn’.

“You go and stand at your gate to take time to remember, and it’s not just about those who lost their lives at war, it’s also about those who came back and were mentally and physically injured and it’s also about those who are serving today,” RSA national president BJ Clark said.

At 6am, RNZ National will play the last post, the ode will be recited in Te Reo and English, then Reveille will sound, followed by a short speech from the Honourable Ron Mark.

Some can choose to lay poppies in their own bubbles, or there’s a virtual cenotaph where people can lay poppies online.

In Christchurch, the decision has been difficult to cancel Anzac services, but Mayor Lianne Dalziel says history shows why we have to do this.

“I reflect back to 1918 and 1919, when people came together in the streets to celebrate the armistice at the end of the war just over 100 years ago.” Ms Dalziel said.

“Here in Christchurch, we’d just had Show weekend, people from Canterbury just flooded into Christchurch, and those two occasions spread the flu.

“It killed thousands, 450 odd people died in Christchurch alone. Given that extent of the damage that we know can be done, even though the lesson is over a century old we are doing the right thing and we understand why we're doing it.”