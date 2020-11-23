St John ambulance staff strike withdrawn after tentative agreement reached

Strikes involving St John ambulance staff set for this week have been withdrawn after a tentative agreement has been reached, subject to ratification from First Union members.

A St John ambulance. Source: istock.com

It was announced earlier this month that staff would walk off the job after St John backtracked on their agreement to introduce shift pay and recognise night and weekend work.

At the time, the proposal to cut the salary of emergency medical dispatchers and call takers by $10,000 per annum and the removal of minimum staffing level, hours and places were the other reasons the union cited for taking industrial action.

A request to increase the ambulance service's operating deficit by a further $1 million to enable the settlement was approved by the St John Board.

Under today's agreement, members will receive all benefits from previous offers including the PWC recommendations and the full lump sum payments.

