Specialised tricycle stolen from Christchurch brain injury trust over holiday break

A specialised tricycle has been reported stolen from Christchurch's Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust over the holiday period.

A red Gomier 20-inch six speed tricycle. Source: Supplied

The red Gomier 20-inch six speed tricycle was stolen at some point between December 17 and January 14, police said today.

It was taken from the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust's location on Ilam Road, Burnside.

"The trike is a specialised piece of equipment for a disabled gentleman and makes a huge difference to his daily life," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210115/3505.

"Alternatively, the trike can be returned to the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust at 279 Ilam Road," police say.

