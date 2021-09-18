Special song to play at Timaru vigil for three young girls

The father of the three little girls killed a week ago in Timaru has requested a special song be played at the candle light vigil being held to remember them on Thursday evening.
Graham Dickason, who returned home last week to find all of his children dead, would like Raise a Hallelujah played for them.
He has also written a piece that will be read out on his behalf by Rev Alan Cummins, who says it has been written from the heart.
The girls' mother, 40-year-old Lauren Dickason, was charged with the murder last Friday and remanded to a secure unit at Hillmorton Hospital for a psychiatric assessment.
Organisers of the vigil, which will be held outside the home the family had lived in for a week, will live stream the vigil so that extended family in South Africa can watch.
Jacqueline Harris, who has liaised with the family, says they feel very moved that the death of the girls is being marked in this way.