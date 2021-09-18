Special song to play at Timaru vigil for three young girls

The father of the three little girls killed a week ago in Timaru has requested a special song be played at the candle light vigil being held to remember them on Thursday evening.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

Graham Dickason, who returned home last week to find all of his children dead, would like Raise a Hallelujah played for them.

He has also written a piece that will be read out on his behalf by Rev Alan Cummins, who says it has been written from the heart.

The girls' mother, 40-year-old Lauren Dickason, was charged with the murder last Friday and remanded to a secure unit at Hillmorton Hospital for a psychiatric assessment.

Organisers of the vigil, which will be held outside the home the family had lived in for a week, will live stream the vigil so that extended family in South Africa can watch.