TODAY |

Speaker Trevor Mallard apologises over rape allegation in wake of Parliamentary bullying inquiry

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Speaker Trevor Mallard has apologised and accepted he was incorrect to describe allegations made in Parliament's 2019 bullying review as rape.

Trevor Mallard - file. Source: 1 NEWS

In May 2019, a five-month review into bullying and harassment in Parliament found harmful behaviour by and between staff, managers, MPs, media and the public.

Mallard "made a number of comments to the media about the findings of that report and in particular as they related to an individual working at Parliament", a statement released by the Speaker today said. 

"Some of Trevor Mallard's comments gave the impression that allegations made against that individual in the context of the Francis Review amounted to rape.

"Trevor Mallard accepts that his understanding of the definition of rape at that time was incorrect and that the alleged conduct did not amount to rape (as that term is defined in the Crimes Act) and that it was incorrect of him to suggest otherwise. 

Read more
Paula Bennett says she's received both violent and sexual threats during time working in Parliament

Mallard apologised "for the distress and humiliation his statements caused to the individual and his family". 

It was revealed in June taxpayers had paid out at least $80,000 as Mr Mallard defended a defamation claim over his comments.

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Auckland intermediate school engulfed in flames
2
Norovirus surge at Auckland early childhood centres linked to switch in cleaning products
3
King Country bakery owners to pay $90,000 over 'cheated and exploited' migrants who worked 77 hour weeks
4
NZ's spy agency failed to report evidence of man raping daughter to police
5
Concerns fake notes from Auckland money drop in circulation after being used at Hamilton bar
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Representatives of Al Noor and Linwood mosques speak following release of March 15 report
00:43

Police find fake money drop in Auckland wasn't a crime, but Commerce Commission will also review
01:22

Royal Commission report shows 'institutional prejudice and unconscious bias' in Govt agencies

Christchurch terrorist attack: Anti-terrorism and hate speech laws to be strengthened, PM, police and SIS apologise