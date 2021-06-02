SPCA looking for puppies dumped outside store, then taken by children in Auckland

The SPCA is looking to find seven young puppies which were dumped in a box outside shops in Auckland's Ōtara , then taken away by school children.

Puppies dumped in Auckland's Otara. Source: SPCA

Yesterday afternoon, the SPCA received reports that a litter of puppies had been dumped in a polystyrene foam box outside the Chinese takeaway and Othello Superette shops on Othello Drive in Ōtara.

"Before our inspector could get there, the puppies were reportedly taken by a number of college-aged children who were hanging around the shops at the time," SPCA's Briar Marbeck told 1 NEWS.

"We urgently need to get in contact with those who took the puppies or know their whereabouts, as they’re so young and need specialist care."

Two of the dumped puppies have been found, but seven are still missing. Source: SPCA

Due to their age, the SPCA is concerned the puppies might die.

Marbeck said nine puppies were dumped, but that SPCA staff had managed to get back two of the two-week-old puppies today.

They were checked by a vet and found to be underweight, dehydrated and cold, with one suffering from nasal discharge.

"We’d also like to find out more about the person/s responsible for dumping the puppies," Marbeck said.