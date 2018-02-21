TODAY |

Spark website, app goes down following technical issues

Source:  1 NEWS

Spark customers have reported difficulty accessing the website and app following technical issues with the telecommunications provider's internal systems today.

Spark has a network of public Wi-Fi hubs across New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS Composite

"We are currently experiencing an issue with our internal systems," Spark said this afternoon on their Facebook page.

"This means our staff are currently unable to view or make changes to our customers account both online and in store. You may also have difficulty accessing the Spark website and app.

"If you need to get hold of us urgently, please drop us a private message on Facebook. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Several Spark customers have taken to Twitter to say they are unable to access their emails. 

A Spark spokesperson told 1 NEWS the technical issue occurred during planned work on their internal systems. 

The issue has since been resolved and the system will be back up and running in 20 to 30 minutes. 

New Zealand
Technology
Business
