Spark website, app goes down following technical issues

Spark customers have reported difficulty accessing the website and app following technical issues with the telecommunications provider's internal systems today.

Spark has a network of public Wi-Fi hubs across New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS Composite

"We are currently experiencing an issue with our internal systems," Spark said this afternoon on their Facebook page.

"This means our staff are currently unable to view or make changes to our customers account both online and in store. You may also have difficulty accessing the Spark website and app.

"If you need to get hold of us urgently, please drop us a private message on Facebook. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."



Several Spark customers have taken to Twitter to say they are unable to access their emails.