South Auckland church group warned by police for breaching lockdown rules on Sunday morning

A congregation who gathered at a property in Mangere East, Auckland for a Covid lockdown-breaching church service on Sunday morning has prompted a warning from police.

After Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 restrictions at 6am on Sunday, police received reports that a group including several people who did not live at the address had gathered for a church service, Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said.

“A man was spoken to at the address around the risks to the public created by those who are not following the restrictions in place and he was issued with a written warning in relation to this breach,” Rogers said.

Anyone with information about possible breaches of alert level restrictions can report it online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

Overall, Rogers said police were pleased with the compliance of motorists at 10 border checkpoints across Tāmaki Makaurau, with 583 turned away, 293 at the Northern checkpoints and 290 at the Southern checkpoints.

