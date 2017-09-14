 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

share

Source:

1 NEWS

1 NEWS' Political Editor Corin Dann says the fight for leadership is "pretty neck and neck" with a clear "youth quake" having an effect following the release of the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll. 

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour has maintained its four point lead over National tonight's poll, the same margin as a similar poll taken last week.

It's a good result for Labour, after backtracking on their tax policy earlier today, following a week-long hammering from National.

Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour jumped one point higher to 44 per cent, while National climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent. 

Alongside Labour, the big winner from this poll is the Greens, up two points to seven per cent. On tonight's numbers, Labour and the Greens could govern alone.

Would-be king or queen maker Winston Peters (New Zealand First) is down three points in tonight's poll to six per cent, while TOP is steady at two per cent and the Maori Party is down one point to one percent.

The poll was conducted from Saturday September 9 (last Saturday) to Wednesday September 13 (yesterday).

Political Editor Corin Dann says the three most recent Colmar Brunton polls have been "pretty steady."

"But we do know that there are other polls that have National ahead," Mr Dann said.

"So if you take a bit of an average you are going to get something pretty neck and neck and I  think that is certainly what the politicians feel, that we are in that neck and neck environment."

Talking about tonight's results, Mr Dann said there is  "something clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake."

"According to Colmar Brunton, 67 per cent of 18-34 are voting or intending to vote Labour in this poll.

"That is a massive youth quake but are they going to vote - are they going to enroll and are we going to get that turn out?"

Jacinda Ardern, on 34 per cent, still leads in the preferred prime minister stakes by two points from Bill English, with both major party leaders up one point on last week.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.

01:41
The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.

Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.


01:36

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour keeps four point lead, could govern with Greens

National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.

00:40
Bill English admitted living on the minimum wage would be a "quite a challenge" during the disagreement.

Watch: Disgruntled Gisborne fruit picker challenges Bill English head-on over minimum wage

Robin Lane said workers had little power when negotiating with employers.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 