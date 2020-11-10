Some face masks used in New Zealand's health sector don't meet standards, testing shows

A quality assurance check has found some face masks used in New Zealand's health sector aren't up to scratch.

The Ministry of Health said it had today advised district health boards stop use and hold on further ordering for one type of face mask - Duckbill N95/P2 particulate respirators (face masks) made by QSi and produced in 2018 and 2019 - as they do not fully meet the agreed standards for use in New Zealand healthcare settings.

It comes after independent testing showed the masks protected the user as expected, but did not meet the standard for protecting others from the person using the mask. They may still be used in other settings, including for industrial use.

The Ministry estimates that up to 600,000 of this type of mask are available in the health sector, many of which are held in reserve. Total usage of N95 face masks from the national stock is usually around 6000 masks a week.

"Our assessment of Covid-19 having been spread through the use of these face masks in healthcare settings is considered as being low to no risk," said Kelvin Watson, group manager of testing, immunisation and supply.

"It's timely we are able to make these checks and place the stock on hold at a time where there is not any additional pressure on the health system.

"We do not have community transmission in New Zealand, and our healthcare workers undertake significant other measures to protect themselves and those around them."



Sue Gordon, deputy chief executive of the Covid-19 health system response, said stocks of the type of mask won't have an impact on national.

"There are plenty of alternatives currently available in the national supply and more masks on order," she said, adding that New Zealand also receives new stock of PPE regularly.