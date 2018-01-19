'The solutions are not cheap' - primary teachers to consider asking for 16 per cent 'pay jolt'

Primary teachers and principals will consider negotiating for a 16 per cent pay rise as nationwide meeting are set to be held to address "the crisis in recruiting and retaining teachers, the lack of time to teach and the inadequate resourcing for children with additional learning needs", NZEI says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Lynda Stuart said in a press release teachers were "fleeing education".

She said the occupation was seen as undesirable as the sector saw a 40 per cent decrease in teacher training.

Ms Stuart said drastic improvements were needed.

"The solutions are not cheap, but tackling these issues head-on is the only way to stop this crisis in teacher numbers turning into an unmitigated disaster for our children's future education," she said today.

"We need to address these issues now, otherwise the crisis in teaching will only escalate and we’ll be faced with classes of 40 or more children."

"The lack of time to actually teach and the inadequate pay of teachers is making recruiting and retention extremely difficult right across the country."

NZEI would use the upcoming collective agreement negotiations to look at solutions to the crisis, "including a significant pay jolt to address the growing teacher shortage", the press release said.