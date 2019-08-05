Snow in the deep south sees all schools in Gore closed for the day

As snow falls in parts of Southland today some schools have been forced to close for the day.

All schools in Gore are closed today due to snow. They include Gore High School, Gore Main School, West Gore School, East Gore School, St Peter’s College, Longford Intermediate and St Mary’s School.

Buses in Gore are not running due to road conditions.

Most Invercargill schools are open, but they're advising pupils to be careful getting to school, and to advise the school office if they can’t make it in or if they’ll be late.

Newfield Park School in Invercargill will be closed today. St Patrick’s School will open at a later time of 10am.

However, no rural buses are operating except for Otatara.