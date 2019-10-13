Snow academy breaks down economic barriers to skiing

The Ngati Hikairo snow academy on Mt Ruapehu gives students an opportunity to take part in a sport that isn't cheap.

John Ham and three others founded the academy seven years ago.

"Without us starting this they would not have be enjoying it like they are today," said co-founder Marama Isherwood.

The community donates season passes, rental equipment and uniform's with the academy's tohu embroided on it.

Student Kendra Konui loves the sport and the opportunities it has offered her.