Slip closes state highway north of New Plymouth

A large slip has closed a major highway north of New Plymouth, forcing motorists to take a lengthy detour.
The New Zealand Transport Agency is asking people to avoid State Highway 3, near the Mt Messenger Tunnel.
The slip is covering both lanes and the road could be closed for at least three hours, said NZTA system manager, Ross I'Anson in a statement released about 4.40pm.
He said State Highway4 or State Highway 1 can be used but they will add a significant amount of time to a journey.
