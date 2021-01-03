Slip closes SH2 in Waimana Gorge after heavy rain hits Bay of Plenty

Heavy rain has closed and flooded roads across the Bay of Plenty today.

In Nukuhou, southeast of Whakatāne, a video sent to 1 NEWS by Waimana Rural Fire Brigade’s Kevin Boynton showed rain had submerged roads.

He said the brigade was called to help a person trapped in a vehicle on a side road with rising floodwaters.

Meanwhile, both directions of State Highway 2 in Waimana Gorge remain closed after flooding and a slip caused a tree to fall and block the road.

NZTA said the road from Taneatua to Waimana is expected to remain closed for several hours.

MetService said some places in the region can expect 80 to 120mm of rain this afternoon.

It has issued a heavy rain warning for the eastern Bay of Plenty between Kaerau and Te Kaha until 2pm today.