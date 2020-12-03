Sky Tower's 30-minute holiday light show begins illuminating Auckland skyline tonight

Rolling out the Christmas cheer, the Sky Tower will be lighting up Auckland's skyline with festive colours from now until Christmas.

Auckland's Sky Tower lit up for Christmas. Source: Supplied

A half-hour light show will play out daily for the next few weeks, starting tonight at 9pm and repeating at the same time each evening.

Weaving in the "t'was the lights before Christmas" theme, the light show also extends down to street level along Federal St.