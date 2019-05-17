TODAY |

Sky Tower lights up red as Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge raises over $1 million for cancer patients

The top of the Sky Tower will be lit red for the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge in honour of fundraising efforts of fire fighters across the country.

SKYCITY has been running the event with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand for the past 15 years, during which time they say $7.2 million has been raised to support patients and their families living with blood cancers and related blood conditions.

This year, $1.1 million has already been raised for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC).

After months of preparation and training, this Saturday 1,000 firefighters will climb 1,103 steps of the Sky Tower, each carrying 25kg of equipment.

The firefighters will also be carrying photographs of the cancer patients and the families they are supporting to keep them motivated throughout the challenging race.

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand CEO Peter Fergusson says he can’t wait to see the Sky Tower lit up on Saturday in recognition of the firefighters and the incredible amount that has already been raised.

"I'm humbled by the passion, effort and generosity of the firefighting community. The much-needed donations will help us to provide support, education, advocacy and research to find a cure for our patients," Mr Fergusson said in a statement.

