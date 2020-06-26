Sky Tower to light up blue for police officer Matthew Hunt's funeral

Auckland's Sky Tower will be turning blue on Thursday as Constable Matthew Hunt, who was killed on duty last month, is farewelled at Eden Park.

Mr Hunt was shot dead during what police had said was a "routine traffic stop" on June 21, and another officer was injured.

Two people have been charged in relation to his death and both have temporary name suppression.

During the weekend it was confirmed Mr Hunt's funeral would be a private event held at Eden Park on Thursday.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

The service will be streamed live to the public via the police website.

Today, SkyCity announced it'll be turning the tower blue in memory of Mr Hunt.

"Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt’s family, his police whānau and the wider Auckland community who have been deeply affected by his tragic death," a spokesperson says.

"We are grateful for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in making New Zealand a safe place to live."