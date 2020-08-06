Sky Tower goes dark for victims of Beirut blast

Auckland's iconic Sky Tower will be going dark tonight to remember the victims and to stand in solidarity with the Lebanese community and all those affected by the Beirut explosion.

Sky Tower. Source: Supplied

Wednesday's tragedy has left at least 135 people dead and an estimated 300,000 homeless.

Lebanese officials have estimated losses at $15 to $20 billion from the explosion.

A stockpile of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate set off the massive blast, apparently when touched off by a fire at the port.

