Sixteenth victim of Whakaari/White Island tragedy dies in Australia

The death toll from the Whakaari/White Island tragedy is now at 16 following the death of a patient who was repatriated back to Australia.

Body recovery operation on White Island. Source: NZDF

Police say the person who died yesterday will come under Australia’s coronial jurisdiction and as a result, New Zealand authorities will not be responsible for releasing the person’s name.

This follows the death of a person yesterday who was earlier being treated at Waikato Hospital.

Police say Australian Federal Police have worked closely with New Zealand police over the last week.

"Our relationship has proved invaluable as we continue to support those Australians and their families impacted by this tragic event," said National Operations Commander, John Tims.