Sixteen arrested, including Mongrel Mob leader, in massive police raid across Hawke's Bay

Sixteen people have been arrested, including the leader of a Mongrel Mob chapter, in a series of major raids across Hawke's Bay this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Those arrested were aged between 18 and 46, the majority of them either patched Mongrel Mob members or their associates, police said today.

Around $1 million in assets were seized including a house, vehicles and motorbikes.

Ten firearms, around $400,000 in cash, cannabis and methamphetamine were also seized, police say.

It comes after similar arrests in Auckland and Flaxmere recently, which saw three senior Mongrel Mob members arrested.

"These organised criminal groups cause considerable harm in our community," Detective Inspector Mike Foster says.

"They are focused on making money through illegal activity and prey on the most vulnerable members of our community to do so."