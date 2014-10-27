Six people rescued by Coastguard in Northland after waka ama breaks apart

Six people have been rescued from the sea near Taronui Bay after their waka ama broke in to pieces earlier today.

A Coastguard rescue boat.

The Coastguard received a distress call from the vessel just after 9am and was initially believed to be coming from a location near Muriwai Beach.

A second distress call was registered just north of the Bay of Islands, where a joint effort between HeliMed and Coastguard volunteers was launched to find the vessel.

After 40 minutes, all members had been accounted for and were being transported back to shore to be assessed by ambulance.

Coastguard Operations Centre duty officer Hemi said, "today's positive outcome is a huge credit to them for having the right equipment and proof that wearing a lifejacket saves lives.