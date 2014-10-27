TODAY |

Six people rescued by Coastguard in Northland after waka ama breaks apart

Source:  1 NEWS

Six people have been rescued from the sea near Taronui Bay after their waka ama broke in to pieces earlier today. 

A Coastguard rescue boat.

The Coastguard received a distress call from the vessel just after 9am and was initially believed to be coming from a location near Muriwai Beach. 

A second distress call was registered just north of the Bay of Islands, where a joint effort between HeliMed and Coastguard volunteers was launched to find the vessel.

After 40 minutes, all members had been accounted for and were being transported back to shore to be assessed by ambulance. 

Coastguard Operations Centre duty officer Hemi said, "today's positive outcome is a huge credit to them for having the right equipment and proof that wearing a lifejacket saves lives.

"Carrying a VHF Radio and Locator Beacon has made a huge impact to our response time of our Volunteers onboard Bay Rescue II and a reminder of the importance of this search and rescue resource for the northland community."

New Zealand
Accidents
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
World Health Organisation praises China as new coronavirus cases fall
2
Israel Folau flies high to score try in controversial Super League debut for Catalans
3
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
4
'Blame game' taking place as Far North plagued with water issues
5
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:54

'Blame game' taking place as Far North plagued with water issues
07:26

John Armstrong: Ardern must grow a backbone and remind Peters who's the boss

Ombudsman investigating complaint by ousted Christchurch City Councillor
01:15

National set to promise tax cuts in upcoming election